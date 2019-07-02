Quantcast
Big retail pharmacy to pay $1.35M in wrongful death settlement (access required)

By: renee.sexton Renee Sexton July 2, 2019

A major retail pharmacy has agreed to pay a $1.35 million settlement in the wrongful death of a 62-year-old Midlands woman who had her prescriptions for a weight loss drug filled at one of its locations, the plaintiff’s attorney reports. Brink Hinson of the Finkel Law Firm in Columbia reports that his client died of cardiac ...

