Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / S.C. woman accused of sending 200 harassing messages (access required)

S.C. woman accused of sending 200 harassing messages (access required)

By: The Associated Press July 2, 2019

COLUMBIA (AP) — A South Carolina woman has been arrested for allegedly sending more than 200 harassing messages to someone via social media. News outlets report 50-year-old Kathryn Leigh Witt was charged with harassment on July 1. South Carolina Law Enforcement in an arrest warrant says Witt created multiple fake social media accounts to send the messages, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo