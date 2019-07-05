Quantcast
Charleston police officer resigns after probe of traffic tickets (access required)

By: The Associated Press July 5, 2019

CHARLESTON (AP) — A South Carolina police officer has resigned following an investigation into his ticket-writing practices. A statement from the Charleston Police Department says officer Michael Baker quit after an internal review found he’d written unwarranted tickets to drivers without their knowledge. The department says the officer was artificially inflating the number of tickets he wrote ...

