Insurance Auto – Stolen Rental Car – Innocent Passenger – Tort/Negligence – Bad Faith – Breach of Contract (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff July 8, 2019

Although a self-insurer is required to provide uninsured motorist coverage pursuant to S.C. Code Ann. § 38-77-150, there appears to be no basis in South Carolina law for a plaintiff to pursue a bad-faith insurance action against a self-insurer when the self-insurer does not provide the coverage. The court grants defendants’ motion to dismiss as to ...

