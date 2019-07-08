Quantcast
Home / News / Headlines / Lawyers in the News – June (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff July 8, 2019

Kitt El Jebbari has joined Womble Bond Dickinson in its Charleston office. El Jebbari focuses her practice on domestic and international leveraged finance transactions. Before joining Womble Bond Dickinson, El Jebbari practiced at Katten Muchin Rosenman and Jones Day in New York City. Rachael Lewis Anna has joined Wyche in the firm’s Greenville office as a ...

