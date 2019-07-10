Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Father sues S.C., Kia motors over family’s car crash death (access required)

Father sues S.C., Kia motors over family’s car crash death (access required)

By: The Associated Press July 10, 2019

ORANGEBURG (AP) — A Florida man is suing South Carolina’s Department of Transportation and Kia motors, accusing them of responsibility in the death of his family after their vehicle hit an alligator, crashed into a tree and caught fire. The News and Observer reports Josh Stanley and his 24-year-old wife and 2-and-4-year-old children were traveling from ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo