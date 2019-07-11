Quantcast
Home / News / Headlines / 2nd officer resigns over bogus Charleston traffic tickets (access required)

2nd officer resigns over bogus Charleston traffic tickets (access required)

By: The Associated Press July 11, 2019

CHARLESTON (AP) — A second police officer in South Carolina has resigned after authorities determined he was writing bogus traffic tickets to drivers without their knowledge. A statement from the Charleston Police Department says officer Blaine Morgan resigned July 10. Officer Michael Baker quit last week after an internal review of the traffic tickets. The department says ...

