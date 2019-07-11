Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Lawsuit attempts to slow down 526 contract, funding (access required)

Lawsuit attempts to slow down 526 contract, funding (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff July 11, 2019

A lawsuit filed by the S.C. Coastal Conservation League and three Charleston County residents challenges the Interstate 526 Intergovernmental Agreement, arguing that Charleston County’s intended funding source for the project is illegal. The agreement revived the I-526 extension project, which has started and stopped numerous times since 2006. Charleston County, the S.C. Transportation, Infrastructure Bank and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo