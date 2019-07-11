Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Commentary / Legal Loop: Smartphone searches in the absence of a warrant (access required)

Legal Loop: Smartphone searches in the absence of a warrant (access required)

By: Nicole Black July 11, 2019

Smartphones have been around for 12 years now and during that time, they’ve become indispensable for many of us. They are small computers that we hold in the palms of our hands that provide us with access to the world. We use them to obtain information, share information, connect with friends and family, conduct work ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo