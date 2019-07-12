Quantcast
Former police chief admits he took $80K in seized money (access required)

By: The Associated Press July 12, 2019

CHARLESTON (AP) — A former police chief in South Carolina has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $80,000 seized during a traffic stop. Former Manning Police Chief Gary Shaffer will be sentenced at a later date after pleading guilty July 11 to theft of government funds and lying to a federal agent. The State newspaper reports that prosecutors told ...

