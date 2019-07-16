Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / COA offers new charge for accident defense (access required)

By: renee.sexton Renee Sexton July 16, 2019

By RENEE SEXTON and DAVID DONOVAN The South Carolina Court of Appeals has recommended new language for judges to use when instructing juries on the defense of accident, particularly in cases where the defendant may have been engaging in unlawful conduct when the alleged accident occurred. The court affirmed the conviction of a Charleston County man who ...

