Criminal Sentence enhanced over conviction for accessory before armed robbery

Criminal Sentence enhanced over conviction for accessory before armed robbery (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff July 16, 2019

A defendant properly received a sentencing enhancement under the Armed Career Criminal Act, or ACCA, because his prior state convictions for common law robbery and accessory before the fact of armed robbery both qualify as violent felonies. Background In 2009, Bobby Arion Dinkins pleaded guilty to Hobbs Act robbery and being a felon in possession of a ...

