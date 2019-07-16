Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Prosecutors: DOT commissioner told witness to destroy emails (access required)

Prosecutors: DOT commissioner told witness to destroy emails (access required)

By: The Associated Press July 16, 2019

COLUMBIA (AP) — Prosecutors say a former South Carolina transportation commissioner told a government witness who had made payments to him to destroy emails before the FBI could find them, according to a sentencing memo filed July 15 in federal court. The court filing detailed the accusation and investigation against John Hardee, who in January agreed to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo