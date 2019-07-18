Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Rights / Civil Rights Statute of Limitations – Constitutional – Religious Freedom – Municipal – Building Permit (access required)

Civil Rights Statute of Limitations – Constitutional – Religious Freedom – Municipal – Building Permit (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff July 18, 2019

Although plaintiff argues that no statute of limitations should apply because its “lawsuit is primarily equitable in nature,” since plaintiff requests both a trial by jury and monetary damages, both legal and equitable claims coexist in plaintiff’s complaint. When legal and equitable claims coexist, equitable remedies will be withheld if an applicable statute of limitations ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo