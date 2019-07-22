Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / SC moves death row to new prison for 2nd time in 2 years (access required)

SC moves death row to new prison for 2nd time in 2 years (access required)

By: The Associated Press July 22, 2019

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina's corrections chief has moved death row prisoners for the second time in two years, this time trying to answer concerns over inmate treatment raised in a federal lawsuit. In their new home, the 37 prisoners condemned to die for their crimes will be able to eat meals with each other, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo