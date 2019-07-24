Quantcast
Jury awards $908K for inmate's opioid withdrawal (access required)

By: Renee Sexton July 24, 2019

A Marlboro County jury has awarded almost $908,000 in actual damages to a man was denied any treatment for opioid withdrawal during a 27-day incarceration in the county’s detention center in 2015. The verdict, which illustrates how the ripple effects from the nation’s opioid crisis are manifesting themselves in a wide variety of ways, was subsequently ...

