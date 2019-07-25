Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digests / Constitutional / Constitutional ‘Habitual drunkard’ suit reinstated (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff July 25, 2019

The majority found the term “habitual drunkard,” as used in the Virginia statute that makes it a criminal offense for persons deemed habitual drunks to buy or consume alcohol, was unconstitutionally vague and could violate the Eighth Amendment. Background Homeless alcoholics brought this action challenging a Virginia statutory scheme that makes it a criminal offense for those ...

