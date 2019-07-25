Quantcast
No relief for death row inmate claiming intellectual disability (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff July 25, 2019

A death row inmate could not attempt to re-adjudicate the denial of his previous petition for habeas relief, which had claimed that his sentence violated the Eighth Amendment because he was intellectually disabled, by moving to reopen those proceedings based on a change in the law. Background In 1995, a North Carolina jury convicted Timothy Richardson of ...

