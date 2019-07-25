Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / Criminal Practice Sentencing – Constitutional – Juvenile Offender – Life with the Possibility of Parole (access required)

Criminal Practice Sentencing – Constitutional – Juvenile Offender – Life with the Possibility of Parole (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff July 25, 2019

Where a juvenile offender was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole after 30 years, his sentence does not violate the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment. We affirm the circuit court’s denial of defendant’s motion for resentencing. Defendant is not entitled to resentencing pursuant to Miller v. Alabama, 567 U.S. 460 (2012), and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo