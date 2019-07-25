Quantcast
By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff July 25, 2019

Where the defendant-husband inherited property, sold the property, used the proceeds of the sale to build the parties’ marital home, but kept the property titled in his name alone, mere marital use of the property was not sufficient to show the husband’s separate property was transmuted into marital property. However, the plaintiff-wife’s efforts in the construction ...

