Tort Police escape liability in pregnant woman's murder (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff July 25, 2019

Police officers allowed the assailant, whom they knew, to delay surrendering on an arrest warrant, after which the assailant stabbed his pregnant wife outside the courthouse where she had just obtained a protective order against him. The officers’ conduct, however, was not proven to increase the danger the assailant posed to his wife. Background Cleaven Williams stabbed ...

