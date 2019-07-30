Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / Sale of one beer to teen leads to $1.4M dram shop settlement (access required)

By: renee.sexton Renee Sexton July 30, 2019

  The owner of a convenience store that sold a single can of beer to a 19-year-old has agreed to pay a $1.4 million confidential settlement to the family of a teenager who was killed in an ensuing drunk driving wreck, the attorneys for the victim’s family report. Michael Davenport of Davenport Law Firm in Wilmington, North ...

