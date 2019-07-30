Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Wreck bystander hit by car settles suit for $1.2M (access required)

Wreck bystander hit by car settles suit for $1.2M (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo July 30, 2019

  A pedestrian who was severely injured after he was hit by a vehicle when he got out of his car to check the status of a wreck has settled a lawsuit against the at-fault driver for $1.2 million, his attorney reports. Mark Bringardner of the Joye Law Firm in Charleston said that his client, Carl Ware, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo