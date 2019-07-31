Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / Insurance Auto – Notice Provision – Above-Minimum Coverage – Prejudice (access required)

Insurance Auto – Notice Provision – Above-Minimum Coverage – Prejudice (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff July 31, 2019

As most auto insurance policies do, the defendant-insurer’s policy required its insured to promptly notify it of claims; nevertheless, the insured tortfeasor did not notify the insurer until more than 18 months after a default judgment was entered against the insured. Pursuant to South Carolina’s statutes and precedents, the policy’s notice provision is valid; however, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo