Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / S.C. Supreme Court splits from common law marriage (access required)

S.C. Supreme Court splits from common law marriage (access required)

By: Correy Stephenson August 1, 2019

  Finding that the relationship had run its course, the South Carolina Supreme Court abolished common-law marriage in the state as of July 25.  “We have concluded the institution’s foundations have eroded with the passage of time, and the outcomes it produces are unpredictable and often convoluted,” Justice Kaye G. Hearn wrote for the unanimous court. “Accordingly, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo