Home / Top Legal News / Suicide no bar to wrongful death suit

By: David Donovan August 6, 2019

South Carolina does not recognize any rule that would automatically preclude a suicide victim’s estate from pursuing a wrongful death action, the state’s Supreme Court has ruled in answering a pair of certified questions from the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The court noted, however, that an estate bringing such a claim would have ...

