Criminal Court vacates defendant’s consecutive 300-month sentence (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff August 7, 2019

Following the defendant’s sentence, the law changed and rendered non-criminal the conduct on which the defendant’s second firearms conviction was based. Background On Dec. 7, 2000, at the conclusion of a jury trial in the United States District Court for the District of New Mexico, a jury convicted Hahn of the following four counts: (1) intentionally manufacturing ...

