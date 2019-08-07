Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / Criminal First Step Act may require review of defendant’s concurrent sentence (access required)

Criminal First Step Act may require review of defendant’s concurrent sentence (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff August 7, 2019

Where a court declined to review whether a defendant’s sentence on a firearm charge was improperly enhanced under the Armed Career Criminal Act, or ACCA,because the defendant’s concurrent sentence of a drug-trafficking charge was valid, remand for evaluation was warranted. Background In 2005, Roger Dale Charles II was convicted of possession of more than 50 grams of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo