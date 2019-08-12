Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Feds ship plutonium out of Savannah River Site after injunction (access required)

Feds ship plutonium out of Savannah River Site after injunction (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff August 12, 2019

In accordance with a federal court injunction, at least one metric ton of plutonium has been removed from the Savannah River Site, the U.S. Department of Energy said. The state of South Carolina obtained the injunction from U.S. District Court judge Michelle Childs, according to a news release from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office. South ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo