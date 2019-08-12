Lawyers in the News – July

Harriet Wallace has joined Fox Rothschild in its Greenville office as a partner in its financial restructuring and bankruptcy department. Wallace represents lenders and creditors in a range of litigation, workouts, and transactions.

Rob Peele has joined Collins & Lacy in its Columbia office. Peele’s practice will focus on matters involving construction, professional liability, and trucking defense. Peele has defended civil litigation claims since 2012 and before that served as a deputy general counsel for the S.C. Department of Corrections.

Luke Richardson has also joined Collins & Lacy’s Columbia office, as an associate in its trucking defense practice group.

Chuck Scarminach has joined Butler Snow in the firm’s Charleston office, where he will practice with the firm’s commercial litigation practice group. Scarminach represents clients in matters including business torts, real estate disputes, product liability, complex contractual disputes, and construction law.

Dennis DiSabato has joined McAngus Goudelock & Courie as part of the firm’s real estate law group in its Myrtle Beach office. DiSabato’s practice focuses primarily on residential and commercial real estate closings.

Richardson Plowden & Robinson has announced that Kelly Reid and John Gibson have joined the firm in its Columbia office as associate attorneys. Reid joins the construction law practice group, and Gibson will focus his practice in corporate and healthcare law.

YCRLAW in Charleston has announced that Michael Loignon, Mallory Molony, and Zachery Kern have joined the firm as associates. Loignon practices primarily in the firm’s commercial litigation and appeals practice group. Molony practices primarily in the firm’s trucking and transportation practice group. Kern practices primarily in the firm’s employment and labor law practice group.

Lance Johnson has joined Morton & Gettys in Rock Hill as an associate. His practice focuses on commercial real estate and education law, and he had previously worked for a law firm in Chicago.

Bev Carroll has also joined Morton & Gettys. Her practice focuses on employment litigation, business counseling, employer guidance, and civil litigation.

Ryan Swancy has joined The McKay Firm in Columbia. Swancy practices in the areas of general insurance defense and civil litigation and was previously a law clerk for Brian M. Gibbons, the Chief Resident Circuit Judge for the Sixth Judicial Circuit.

Nicholas Gral has joined Gallivan White Boyd in the firm’s Charleston office, where he will be a member of the firm’s litigation group and represent clients in matters related to insurance coverage, personal injury, premises liability, and construction litigation.

Michael Rabb has also joined Gallivan White Boyd, as an associate in the firm’s Greenville office, where he will practice as a member of its insurance practice group and represent clients in litigation matters related to defense of personal injury claims against companies.

John Carroll has joined Burr Forman McNair as an associate in the firm’s Hilton Head office. Carroll joins the real estate practice group, where he represents clients in commercial and residential real estate transactions.

Chris Jacob has joined Cordell & Cordell, a national domestic litigation firm focusing on representing men in family law cases, as an associate in the firm’s Charleston office.

Charlie Carpenter has announced the formation of his law firm, Forward Law, which is located in downtown Greenville. Carpenter will focus this newly formed legal practice around the areas of real estate, taxation and estate planning.

