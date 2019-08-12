Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Victims hit head-on by drunk driver to split $850K settlement (access required)

Victims hit head-on by drunk driver to split $850K settlement (access required)

By: renee.sexton Renee Sexton August 12, 2019

  Three people who were injured in a drunk driving crash will receive a total settlement of $850,000, including $650,000 from the bar that served the driver the night of the crash, their attorneys report. Sam Clawson and Christy Fargnoli of Clawson Fargnoli in Charleston, who represented two of the plaintiffs, report that their clients were in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo