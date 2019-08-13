Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / AG’s opinion on hemp possession raises hazy questions (access required)

AG’s opinion on hemp possession raises hazy questions (access required)

By: renee.sexton Renee Sexton August 13, 2019

As law enforcement officers throughout South Carolina starting to pay closer attention to who has unprocessed hemp in their possession, the arrests they make could face legal challenges. In 2014, the South Carolina General Assembly passed a law allowing industrial hemp to be grown by farmers selected by the state Department of Agriculture. In its third ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo