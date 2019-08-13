Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Malice can’t be inferred from deadly weapon use (access required)

Malice can’t be inferred from deadly weapon use (access required)

By: renee.sexton Renee Sexton August 13, 2019

  If a defendant used a deadly weapon to kill someone, can judges instruct juries that the element of malice can be inferred based on the use of that deadly weapon? The South Carolina Supreme Court has said no, in an opinion that will have far-reaching effects in murder cases statewide. In State v. Burdette, the court ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo