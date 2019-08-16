Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / Criminal Practice Murder – Evidence – Hearsay – Excited Utterance – Child’s 911 Call – Sentencing (access required)

Criminal Practice Murder – Evidence – Hearsay – Excited Utterance – Child’s 911 Call – Sentencing (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff August 16, 2019

Although the 10-year-old witness did not see defendant shoot his mother, he did see them fighting earlier, hear the gunshot, find his mother in a pool of blood and discover that defendant had left the house. When the witness immediately called 911, in tears, his description of events constituted an excited utterance, and the trial ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo