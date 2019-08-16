Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Former bank teller accused of embezzling more than $60,000

Former bank teller accused of embezzling more than $60,000

By: The Associated Press August 16, 2019

A former bank teller is accused of embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from a South Carolina bank.
Jasmine Gardner was indicted this week on one count of embezzlement by a bank employee. Prosecutors say she knowingly embezzled more than $60,000 from South State Bank in Charleston County.
Federal court records do not list a lawyer for Gardner who could comment on her behalf.
An arraignment hearing is set Aug. 29 in Charleston.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo