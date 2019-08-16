Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / Insurance Auto – Personal Injury Protection – Anti-Setoff Statute – Workers’ Compensation (access required)

Insurance Auto – Personal Injury Protection – Anti-Setoff Statute – Workers’ Compensation (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff August 16, 2019

The parties’ auto insurance policy provides for $5,000 in no-fault personal injury protection (PIP). Although all of the injured plaintiff’s medical bills were paid by workers’ compensation benefits, and despite a “Coordination” policy provision saying PIP coverage is excess over workers’ compensation benefits, since S.C. Code Ann. § 38-77-144 says PIP benefits are not subject ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo