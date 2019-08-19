Hospital says botched building project led to leaky windows

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina hospital is trying to recover at least $1.8 million after it says a project to replace 600 windows went horribly wrong.

The latest lawsuit involving the window project at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg was filed this month in U.S. District Court in Columbia.

Many of the new windows that were installed by a North Carolina company allowed water to intrude into the hospital, causing extensive damages inside the building, the hospital alleges.

The hospital has said in a related lawsuit that it believes every single window that was installed will need repair work to guard against water intrusion. Those repairs will cost more than $1.8 million, it estimates.

Due to the nature of its medical operations, the hospital had to take immediate action to repair parts of the work, it said in a lawsuit filed earlier this year against Salem Services Group. Two lawyers who have represented Salem in the litigation did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday.

The hospital has run up “significant costs associated with identifying, locating, and remediating damage from water intrusion and repairing the improperly installed windows,” according to its lawsuits.

“TRMC was also forced to retain the services of an engineering consultant to evaluate the condition of the remaining windows at TRMC,” the hospital’s attorney wrote.

This month, two insurance companies filed a separate lawsuit against a subcontractor from Columbia who they say partnered with Salem on the window project.

The hospital is a 286-bed acute-care facility about 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Columbia, according to its website.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

