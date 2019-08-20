Quantcast
S.C. AG sues 3 opioid distributors (access required)

By: renee.sexton Renee Sexton August 20, 2019

  The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office has filed a lawsuit against three major opioid distributors, asserting that the companies contributed to opioid addiction problems in the state. Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the suit against Cardinal Health, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen at a news conference Aug. 15, alleging that they violated the state’s unfair trade practices act ...

