Home / Top Legal News / Attorneys say use of videotaped testimony on rise, raising issues (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo August 21, 2019

  Rule 32 of South Carolina’s Rules of Civil Procedure dictates when and how witnesses’ testimony can be offered at trial by using recordings of depositions rather than having the witness appear in court in person, and as technology advances and video testimony becomes more common, knowing how to effectively handle such testimony is becoming an ...

