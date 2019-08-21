Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / No set-offs allowed for no-fault PIP (access required)

No set-offs allowed for no-fault PIP (access required)

By: renee.sexton Renee Sexton August 21, 2019

  An insurance carrier that provides no-fault personal injury coverage is obligated to pay out on the policy even if the insured has received benefits from another source, the South Carolina Supreme Court has ruled, unanimously reversing a Court of Appeals decision. Wadette Cothran was injured in a car accident that caused about $40,000 in medical expenses, ...

