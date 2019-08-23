Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / Criminal Convictions OK, but some gang members get resentencing (access required)

Criminal Convictions OK, but some gang members get resentencing (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff August 23, 2019

While members of the Double Nine Goon Syndikate failed in their challenge to their convictions because the district court did not err in empaneling an anonymous jury, in its evidentiary rulings or in its jury instructions, four of the defendants are entitled to resentencing. Background This case involves the prosecution of several members of a violent street ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo