Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / Criminal Federal gun charge based on state domestic violence conviction (access required)

Criminal Federal gun charge based on state domestic violence conviction (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff August 23, 2019

Although the defendant claimed his federal gun charge could not be based on his Virginia conviction for domestic violence because he did not knowingly and intelligently waive his right to a jury trial in Virginia as required under federal statute, he was not entitled to a jury trial in the Virginia Juvenile and Domestic Relations ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo