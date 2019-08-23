Quantcast
Criminal Wire fraud conspiracy defendants not prejudiced by joint trial (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff August 23, 2019

The defendants, who persuaded their elderly victims to transfer money to the defendants based on postured romantic relationships, failed to persuade the court that the district court made errors during their trial that would have changed the outcome. Background The four defendants in these appeals, who were charged as participants in a conspiracy that involved numerous others, ...

