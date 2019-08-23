Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / Intellectual Property Trademark Infringement – Civil Practice – Preliminary Injunction – Attorneys (access required)

Intellectual Property Trademark Infringement – Civil Practice – Preliminary Injunction – Attorneys (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff August 23, 2019

A son, who has the same name as his father (except for the “Jr.” designation), and who is in the same business – personal injury law – may not use marks that are confusingly similar to those that the father has spent substantial sums to promote. The court grants plaintiff’s motion for a preliminary injunction to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo