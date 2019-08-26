Quantcast
$650K settlement for woman who broke neck falling from broken chair (access required)

$650K settlement for woman who broke neck falling from broken chair (access required)

By: renee.sexton Renee Sexton August 26, 2019

  A woman who suffered a broken neck when the chair she was sitting in broke during a Horry County music festival will receive a confidential settlement of $650,000, her attorney reports. Jerry Meehan Jr. of Crantford Meehan in Charleston, who represented the woman along with William Crantford, said that on July 1 their client agreed to ...

