Deputies: Would-be robber high-fives clerk, leaves knife

By: The Associated Press August 26, 2019

Authorities say a would-be robber laughed, dropped his knife and high-fived a South Carolina drugstore employee after she told him they didn’t have any money or a specific brand of painkillers.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Doug Barfield said 63-year-old Gary Broome was arrested shortly after leaving the CVS on Thursday. He was charged with armed robbery.
Barfield says Broome had a kitchen knife when he demanded that a pharmacy technician give him Percocet.
After the worker said she had none of the pills, Barfield says Broome demanded money and the technician said she wished she had cash.
Barfield said in a statement that Broome put down his knife and walked out.
Court and jail records didn’t indicate if Broome had a lawyer.

