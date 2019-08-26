Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Commentary / Thoughts on a judge’s suspension for online interactions (access required)

Thoughts on a judge’s suspension for online interactions (access required)

By: Nicole Black August 26, 2019

I’ve written many times about the use of social media by judges. Generally speaking, I’m in favor of judges using social media and oppose arbitrary restrictions on their social media use. For example, I believe that judges should be permitted to be “friends” on social media with attorneys who appear before them and that doing ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo