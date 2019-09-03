Quantcast
S.C. AG joins legal battle against illegal robocalls

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff September 3, 2019

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office has joined a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general to work with a dozen phone companies to battle illegal robocalls. Attorney General Alan Wilson signed onto a letter asking the Federal Communications Commission to encourage telecom companies to implement technology that would protect customers from robocalls and spoofing. The phone companies have ...

