Attorneys Discipline – Public Reprimand – Law Firm Member – Moonlighting (access required)

Attorneys Discipline – Public Reprimand – Law Firm Member – Moonlighting (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff September 4, 2019

Although the respondent-lawyer did not hide is moonlighting from his law firm or cause any conflicts of interest, the lawyer did use firm letterhead in his moonlighting correspondence and, in one instance, failed to deposit unearned attorney’s fees into a trust account. Respondent admits that his actions violated the following provisions of the Rules of ...

