Domestic Relations Equitable Distribution – Taxation – Penalties & Fees – Real Property – Mortgages – Attorney’s Fees (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff September 4, 2019

Even though some of the appellant/respondent-husband’s tax debt was properly classified as a marital debt, since the penalties and fees he owed were incurred due to his own negligence in not filing his tax returns on time and not for the joint benefit of the parties, the husband’s tax penalties and interest are not marital ...

